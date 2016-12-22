HBO releases 1st look at "Leftovers" final season set in Australia

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO has released the first look at "The Leftovers" third and final season. In the upcoming installment of the fantasy drama series, Kevin Gary Jr. (Justin Theroux), who moved from New York to Texas in season 2, relocates again, this time to Australia to visit his father (Scott Glenn), AceShowbiz said.

In the photo debuted via EW, Kevin and his father have what appears to be a contemplative moment on the roof of his father's house. You can also see the landscape around the house in the background.

"Australia is the end of the world geographically and our show is about the end-of-the-world emotionally," showrunner Damon Lindelof explains why they're going Down Under in the final season. "And there's also something about Australian cinema - it's primal, ancient and spiritual - that felt like it fit 'The Leftovers', whether it's 'Mad Max' movies or 'Walkabout', or 'Waking Fright' or Peter Weir movies."

Kevin plans a rather brief visit along with some other characters, until his father, "who may or may not be hearing messages from God, pulls him into a rather unexpected situation." Lindelof teases, "It's like 'The Godfather'. Marlon Brando keeps telling his son Michael, 'I don't want this business for you,' but every time the s**t hits the fan, Michael is in the room. So Senior is mixed up in something and pulls Kevin into it."

"Though there are some big crazy ideas in the third-and-final season, we wanted to feel like we were building toward something conclusive," he adds. "I wanted to take full advantage of the fact that when the audience watches the first episode of season 3 that they know it's the beginning of the end. You don't want to feel like an epilogue, but a climax."

While he warned potential viewers before that the show wouldn't answer all the mysteries, Lindelof promises that he won't "frustrate the audience." He says, "We're constantly trying to modulate and fulfill the promises we've made. And it's not enough to say that all we care about is the characters and not the mythology. But I do think with 'The Leftovers' the word 'mythology' doesn't necessarily apply the way it does to 'Lost' or 'Westworld' or 'Stranger Things' or 'True Detective'. Those shows have clearly defined mythologies. We don't want to frustrate the audience but 'The Leftovers' plays by its own set of rules and will continue to do so."

"The Leftovers" will return in April 2017 on HBO.