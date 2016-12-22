Armenia needs to revise visa procedures: Prime Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Thursday, December 22 said the Foreign Ministry must make amendments to the process of granting visas to foreigners, visiting Armenia.

"The committees of tourism and aviation have submitted proposals concerning this process," Karapetyan told a Cabinet session.

"Discuss the issue and compare visa procedures in the neighboring countries to find a solution."

The country allows citizens of specific countries and territories to visit Armenia for tourism or business purposes without having to obtain a visa or allows them to obtain one on arrival or online. For some countries the visa requirement waiver is practiced on ad hoc basis, and is not formalized by a bilateral agreement.