// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia needs to revise visa procedures: Prime Minister

Armenia needs to revise visa procedures: Prime Minister
December 22, 2016 - 15:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Thursday, December 22 said the Foreign Ministry must make amendments to the process of granting visas to foreigners, visiting Armenia.

"The committees of tourism and aviation have submitted proposals concerning this process," Karapetyan told a Cabinet session.

"Discuss the issue and compare visa procedures in the neighboring countries to find a solution."

The country allows citizens of specific countries and territories to visit Armenia for tourism or business purposes without having to obtain a visa or allows them to obtain one on arrival or online. For some countries the visa requirement waiver is practiced on ad hoc basis, and is not formalized by a bilateral agreement.

Related links:
Վերանայել վիզաների տրամադրման կարգը. Կարեն Կարապետյան. Yerkir.am
Newsarmenia.am: Армения изменит процедуры выдачи въездных виз
 Top stories
Armenia parliament votes to outlaw unexplained wealthArmenia parliament votes to outlaw unexplained wealth
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in early November instructed the Justice Minister to introduce a bill on the criminalization of unexplained wealth.
Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations dies in hospitalArmenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations dies in hospital
It was reported earlier that Yeritsyan had been taken to the medical center in serious condition.
Armenia population grew by 0.3% in 2010-2016 - UN reportArmenia population grew by 0.3% in 2010-2016 - UN report
Armenia's population grew by 0.3% between 2010 and 2016, while life expectancy at birth stands at 79 among women and 71 among men.
Energy-saving outdoor lighting system reaches Armenia's rural areasEnergy-saving outdoor lighting system reaches Armenia's rural areas
The use of environmentally friendly and energy saving LED lamps are cost-effective especially for villages with a limited budget.
Partner news
 Articles
Surrogate for childless couple

“I was happy to help these people become parents”

 Most popular in the section
Dilijan listed among UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Paris mayor honors memory of Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
Armenia Europe's most militarized country for fourth year in a row
Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon project launches in Armenia's capital
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
French screen star, glamour icon Michele Morgan dies at 96 Her best-known films include 1938's Quai des Brumes (Port of Shadows), in which she starred alongside Jean Gabin.
"XXX: Return of Xander Cage" new clip features Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen (video) The third "XXX" movie is supported by Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Deepika Padukone, Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa, among others.
Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford to be honored with Capri Legend Awards The husband-and-wife duo will be honored with the festival’s version of lifetime achievement awards at the opening festivities.
Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Statham returning for "The Expendables 4" "The Expendables" movie series were commercially successful despite receiving mixed and negative reviews from critics.