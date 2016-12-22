Chris Pratt sweeps Anna Faris off her feet in his 1st look on “Mom”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mom" releases an image that gives a first glimpse at Chris Pratt. Wearing a plaid shirt and denims, the "Parks and Recreation" actor who has gone on to become an action movie star is seen carrying Christy Plunkett, the character played by his real-life wife Anna Faris, in the image released via EW, AceShowbiz said.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star will play Nick, a charming horseback riding instructor whom Faris' Plunkett is pursuing despite being warned that he's off-limits. The episode is set for January 19, marking Pratt's first return to TV since graduating from "Recreation".

It's, however, not the first Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have worked together. The couple co-starred in movies "What's Your Number?" and "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2011 and then they reunited on-screen for "Movie 43" in 2013. He is next starring in "Passengers (2016)" with Jennifer Lawrence and reprising his role as Marvel's Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2".