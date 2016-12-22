Chris Pratt sweeps Anna Faris off her feet in his 1st look on “Mom”
December 22, 2016 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mom" releases an image that gives a first glimpse at Chris Pratt. Wearing a plaid shirt and denims, the "Parks and Recreation" actor who has gone on to become an action movie star is seen carrying Christy Plunkett, the character played by his real-life wife Anna Faris, in the image released via EW, AceShowbiz said.
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star will play Nick, a charming horseback riding instructor whom Faris' Plunkett is pursuing despite being warned that he's off-limits. The episode is set for January 19, marking Pratt's first return to TV since graduating from "Recreation".
It's, however, not the first Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have worked together. The couple co-starred in movies "What's Your Number?" and "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2011 and then they reunited on-screen for "Movie 43" in 2013. He is next starring in "Passengers (2016)" with Jennifer Lawrence and reprising his role as Marvel's Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2".
Top stories
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
The star is not on Hollywood Boulevard's main Walk of Fame but rather consists of a symbolic star dedicated by the Armenian community.
Partner news
Latest news
Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Statham returning for "The Expendables 4" "The Expendables" movie series were commercially successful despite receiving mixed and negative reviews from critics.
“Game of Thrones” year-end marathon to air on HBO The cabler will air one season per day beginning Dec. 26 and ending Dec. 31. Each season contains 10 episodes.
Megyn Kelly-produced comedy series “Embeds” announces cast Max Ehrich, Kelsey Asbille, Taylor Zakhar, Andre Jamal Kinney and Chloe Brooks are on board to star.
EU warns Trump against destroying Iran nuclear deal President-elect Donald Trump has been sharply critical of the nuclear agreement, calling it “the worst deal in history.”