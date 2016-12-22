// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia improves position, claims 86th spot in FIFA World Ranking

December 22, 2016 - 15:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has climbed one spot in this month's FIFA World Ranking, claiming the 86th position with 412 points.

The country's 3-2 win over Montenegro helped the national football team jump the largest number of spots last month, bouncing a total of 38 places to secure the 87th spot among 205 teams included in the report.

This month, Argentina top the standings, followed by Brazil, Germany, Germany and Chile.

Read also:Armenian athletes won a total of 170 medals in 2016

