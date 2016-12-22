Armenia improves position, claims 86th spot in FIFA World Ranking

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has climbed one spot in this month's FIFA World Ranking, claiming the 86th position with 412 points.

The country's 3-2 win over Montenegro helped the national football team jump the largest number of spots last month, bouncing a total of 38 places to secure the 87th spot among 205 teams included in the report.

This month, Argentina top the standings, followed by Brazil, Germany, Germany and Chile.

