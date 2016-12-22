Megyn Kelly-produced comedy series “Embeds” announces cast
December 22, 2016 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Go90’s new scripted comedy series “Embeds” about reporters on the presidential campaign trail, has announced its cast and premiere date, Variety said.
Max Ehrich, Kelsey Asbille, Taylor Zakhar, Andre Jamal Kinney and Chloe Brooks are on board to star. The show will premiere on Jan. 18, 2017.
Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, “The Social Network” producer Michael De Luca and Scott Conroy are producing the show.
Inspired by true events, the six-episode, half-hour scripted comedy focuses on five recent college graduates working as embedded reporters for various national news organizations during a presidential campaign. “Embeds” is a look at the group of Millennials as they try to shape the future of their country. It captures their adventures, slip-ups, and the bonds they form through their overwhelming circumstances.
“Embeds” is co-created by Conroy and Peter Hamby who met on the 2008 campaign trail when they were embeds for CBS News and CNN, traveling with the campaigns of Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin.
Hamby is now Head of News at Snapchat where he oversees content and hosts the political show “Good Luck America.” Conroy is the co-author of the biography, “Sarah From Alaska,” and is the author of the upcoming “Vote First Or Die”—a book about the New Hampshire presidential primary, which will be published in April 2017.
