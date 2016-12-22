“Game of Thrones” year-end marathon to air on HBO
December 22, 2016 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Winter is coming … so get ready to binge watch. HBO will air all six seasons of “Game of Thrones” following the Christmas holiday, Variety said.
The cabler will air one season per day beginning Dec. 26 and ending Dec. 31. Each season contains 10 episodes.
In terms of critical success, Seasons 5 and 6 won 12 Emmys each, including Outstanding Drama. However, fans who are new to the series will want to start with Season 1, which introduces audiences to all of the major players in the Game of Thrones, or the battle over who rules the fantasy world of Westeros.
Season 7 of the show is currently in production through Feb. 2017. The upcoming season will be shorter than the previous ones, with seven episodes scheduled. Season 8 will be the final season of the show.
Adapted from George R. R. Martin’s fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the show has grown in viewership every season. Season 6 averaged 7.69 million viewers per episode.
It has been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Drama every season it’s aired, winning the award the last two years. The show has had four consecutive Golden Globe Best Television Series – Drama nominations, including for the upcoming 2017 awards, but has never won. It has won five straight Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, and is up for a sixth in January.
