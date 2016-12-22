Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Statham returning for "The Expendables 4"

PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Expendables" movie series is confirmed to end with the fourth film. As AceShowbiz said citing The Hollywood Reporter, Splendid Film has acquired the rights to "The Expendables 4" which is set for a 2018 release, with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham returning.

No additional information is known regarding the plot details and other returning cast members, but the movie is expected to begin filming soon with its budget of about $100 million. Previous report suggested that production would kick off this year, but Stallone's busy schedules for numerous awards-season event for his movie "Creed" was reportedly the reason behind the delay.

"The Expendables" movie series were commercially successful despite receiving mixed and negative reviews from critics. "The Expendables 3", which was the first movie in the film series to be rated PG-13 instead of R, raked in nearly $215 million worldwide back in 2014.

Aside from Stallone, Statham and Schwarzenegger, other big names attached to the action movie franchise included Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Chuck Norris and Harrison Ford. It remains to be seen whether some/all of them will return to the final movie.