Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford to be honored with Capri Legend Awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dame Helen Mirren and director Taylor Hackford will be honored with Capri Legend Awards at the upcoming Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, organizers announced Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The husband-and-wife duo will be honored with the festival’s version of lifetime achievement awards at the opening festivities on Dec. 27 at the Cinema Paradiso in Anacapri following the European premiere of Hackford’s new film The Comedian, starring Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann and Danny DeVito. Both Hackford and Mirren have been longtime fans of Italy and the festival.

The program for Capri, Hollywood this year will include 16 films, many of them Italian or European premieres, including several major Oscar contenders, as the dates are a key stop on the awards season calendar. An incredible 27 awards will be presented during the weeklong event, known as the last festival of the year. The final list of award-winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on Jan. 2.

“The program for our 21st edition is comprised of some of the most recognized and audience-pleasing films of the year,” Pascal Vicedomini, founder and producer of Capri, Hollywood, said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be honoring Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren — two great members of the global entertainment community — at this year’s festival. Dame Helen has been widely recognized for her many memorable performances in numerous outstanding films and Taylor’s slate of outstanding motion pictures ranks amongst the best of the best.”

Among the films to be screened this year are Mirren’s latest, Collateral Beauty, and Eye in the Sky. Pics vying for Oscar love this year include Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Lion, Florence Foster Jenkins and Manchester by the Sea. Capri also will host an exhibition dedicated to the life of famed producer Dino De Laurentiis, alongside a special screening of the documentary An Italian in Hollywood, directed by Tonino Pinto.

Capri Legend Awards also will be given to Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo; Bill Mechanic has been tapped as producer of the year; Stephen Frears has been named European director of the year; Lion will be awarded best adapted screenplay honors; La La Land has been recognized for best original score and ensemble cast; and best European film honors will be given to Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire at Sea, which is currently an Oscar hopeful for best documentary.