Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford to be honored with Capri Legend Awards
December 22, 2016 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dame Helen Mirren and director Taylor Hackford will be honored with Capri Legend Awards at the upcoming Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, organizers announced Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The husband-and-wife duo will be honored with the festival’s version of lifetime achievement awards at the opening festivities on Dec. 27 at the Cinema Paradiso in Anacapri following the European premiere of Hackford’s new film The Comedian, starring Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann and Danny DeVito. Both Hackford and Mirren have been longtime fans of Italy and the festival.
The program for Capri, Hollywood this year will include 16 films, many of them Italian or European premieres, including several major Oscar contenders, as the dates are a key stop on the awards season calendar. An incredible 27 awards will be presented during the weeklong event, known as the last festival of the year. The final list of award-winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on Jan. 2.
“The program for our 21st edition is comprised of some of the most recognized and audience-pleasing films of the year,” Pascal Vicedomini, founder and producer of Capri, Hollywood, said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be honoring Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren — two great members of the global entertainment community — at this year’s festival. Dame Helen has been widely recognized for her many memorable performances in numerous outstanding films and Taylor’s slate of outstanding motion pictures ranks amongst the best of the best.”
Among the films to be screened this year are Mirren’s latest, Collateral Beauty, and Eye in the Sky. Pics vying for Oscar love this year include Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Lion, Florence Foster Jenkins and Manchester by the Sea. Capri also will host an exhibition dedicated to the life of famed producer Dino De Laurentiis, alongside a special screening of the documentary An Italian in Hollywood, directed by Tonino Pinto.
Capri Legend Awards also will be given to Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo; Bill Mechanic has been tapped as producer of the year; Stephen Frears has been named European director of the year; Lion will be awarded best adapted screenplay honors; La La Land has been recognized for best original score and ensemble cast; and best European film honors will be given to Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire at Sea, which is currently an Oscar hopeful for best documentary.
Top stories
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
The star is not on Hollywood Boulevard's main Walk of Fame but rather consists of a symbolic star dedicated by the Armenian community.
Partner news
Latest news
“Game of Thrones” year-end marathon to air on HBO The cabler will air one season per day beginning Dec. 26 and ending Dec. 31. Each season contains 10 episodes.
Megyn Kelly-produced comedy series “Embeds” announces cast Max Ehrich, Kelsey Asbille, Taylor Zakhar, Andre Jamal Kinney and Chloe Brooks are on board to star.
EU warns Trump against destroying Iran nuclear deal President-elect Donald Trump has been sharply critical of the nuclear agreement, calling it “the worst deal in history.”
France, Britain push UN to ban helicopter sale to Syria A draft resolution calls for asset freezes and travel bans against four Syrian officials and 10 entities including a Syrian research center.