"XXX: Return of Xander Cage" new clip features Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen (video)
December 22, 2016 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" is hitting theaters soon, Paramount Pictures continues its promotional efforts to rev up moviegoers by releasing a new clip. Featuring muscled actor Vin Diesel and martial artist Donnie Yen, the brief video shows them engaging in an extreme motorcycle race, AceShowbiz said.
Yen' Xiang teases Diesel's Cage, "You wanna play?" before kicking the latter's motorcycle when they are in a jungle. In the awesome footage, both of them are seen releasing some set of skis to cover the wheels when their motorcycles are about to go down to a river.
Coming to U.S. theaters on January 20, 2017, the third "XXX" movie is supported by Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Deepika Padukone, Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa, MMA fighter Conor McGregor, Rory McCaan and Kris Wu. Directed by D.J. Caruso, it centers on an extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage who is coming out of self-imposed exile.
Cage is on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Cage finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments.
