// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

"XXX: Return of Xander Cage" new clip features Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen (video)

 December 22, 2016 - 16:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" is hitting theaters soon, Paramount Pictures continues its promotional efforts to rev up moviegoers by releasing a new clip. Featuring muscled actor Vin Diesel and martial artist Donnie Yen, the brief video shows them engaging in an extreme motorcycle race, AceShowbiz said.

Yen' Xiang teases Diesel's Cage, "You wanna play?" before kicking the latter's motorcycle when they are in a jungle. In the awesome footage, both of them are seen releasing some set of skis to cover the wheels when their motorcycles are about to go down to a river.

Coming to U.S. theaters on January 20, 2017, the third "XXX" movie is supported by Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Deepika Padukone, Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa, MMA fighter Conor McGregor, Rory McCaan and Kris Wu. Directed by D.J. Caruso, it centers on an extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage who is coming out of self-imposed exile.

Cage is on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Cage finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments.

Related links:
AceShowbiz. Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen Have Extreme Motorcycle Race in New 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' Clip
 Top stories
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Armenian legend Charles Aznavour gets honorary Hollywood StarArmenian legend Charles Aznavour gets honorary Hollywood Star
The star is not on Hollywood Boulevard's main Walk of Fame but rather consists of a symbolic star dedicated by the Armenian community.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenian Renaissance

Ahead of Europe

 Most popular in the section
Kings of Leon unveil video for “Find Me” from “WALLS” album
Nine Inch Nails announce new EP “Not the Actual Events”
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
"X-Men" spin-off “New Mutants” planned for a trilogy
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Pope decries resistance to needed Vatican reforms "But there has also been some malevolent resistance," Francis, who turned 80 last week, told cardinals, bishops and monsignors.
Putin calls for strengthening Russia's military nuclear potential "We must carefully monitor any changes in the balance of power and in the political-military situation in the world," he said.
Philippines' Duterte calls UN official "idiot," "joker" for murder probe call This guy (Zeid) is ever the joker or crazy," Duterte said during a televised speech, and repeatedly called him "stupid".
Extreme warmth in Arctic promises more volatile weather in 2017 In mid-November, parts of the Arctic were more than 35 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than observed averages, scientists said.