// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

French screen star, glamour icon Michele Morgan dies at 96

French screen star, glamour icon Michele Morgan dies at 96
December 22, 2016 - 16:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Michele Morgan, the French screen star and glamour icon who won the first best actress prize at the Cannes film festival, has died at the age of 96, according to BBC News.

Her best-known films include 1938's Quai des Brumes (Port of Shadows), in which she starred alongside Jean Gabin.

She also appeared in Carol Reed's The Fallen Idol and opposite Humphrey Bogart in Passage to Marseille.

In a statement, French president Francois Hollande said she "personified elegance and grace".

He said: "Michele Morgan was more than just a gaze. Her legend left its mark on many generations."

Morgan's Cannes award came in 1946 for her role as a blind woman in La Symphonie Pastorale (Pastoral Symphony).

In later life, she received lifetime achievement accolades at the Venice Film Festival and the Cesar Awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Morgan was considered for the role of Ilsa Lund in Casablanca, but lost out to Ingrid Bergman when film studio RKO refused to loan her to Warner Bros.

Her film career faded with the arrival of the French New Wave in the 1960s, although she continued to work in television and on stage.

Related links:
BBC. Michele Morgan: French actress and glamour icon dies at 96
 Top stories
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Armenian legend Charles Aznavour gets honorary Hollywood StarArmenian legend Charles Aznavour gets honorary Hollywood Star
The star is not on Hollywood Boulevard's main Walk of Fame but rather consists of a symbolic star dedicated by the Armenian community.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenian Renaissance

Ahead of Europe

 Most popular in the section
Kings of Leon unveil video for “Find Me” from “WALLS” album
Nine Inch Nails announce new EP “Not the Actual Events”
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
"X-Men" spin-off “New Mutants” planned for a trilogy
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Pope decries resistance to needed Vatican reforms "But there has also been some malevolent resistance," Francis, who turned 80 last week, told cardinals, bishops and monsignors.
Putin calls for strengthening Russia's military nuclear potential "We must carefully monitor any changes in the balance of power and in the political-military situation in the world," he said.
Philippines' Duterte calls UN official "idiot," "joker" for murder probe call This guy (Zeid) is ever the joker or crazy," Duterte said during a televised speech, and repeatedly called him "stupid".
Extreme warmth in Arctic promises more volatile weather in 2017 In mid-November, parts of the Arctic were more than 35 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than observed averages, scientists said.