Armenia paid the price for Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation: MP
December 22, 2016 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation cost Armenia dearly during the four-day war in Nagorno Karabakh, MP Khosrov Harutyunyan said Thursday, December 22 at a joint session of Armenian and Russian parliamentary commissions.
Azerbaijan on April 2 launched an overt military offensive against Karabakh, during which hundreds were killed on both sides. The parties reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 2 in Moscow.
"Not all the resources are used for the benefit of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Russia," Harutyunyan said.
He cited the recently-created Armenia-Russia joint military force as just one step in the development of cooperation.
"The events in early April showed that we have much to think about. Although the further military escalation was suspended with Russia's influence, we Armenians paid the price for the Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation," Harutyunyan said.
At the same time, he said Armenia welcomes the normalization of ties between Moscow and Ankara, as they may leave a positive impact on the whole region.
Top stories
MP Levon Zurabyan didn’t rule out the possibility for ANC of forming alliances with other opposition forces.
President of the Belgian Senate Christine Defraigne visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on November 1.
The bill envisages installing cameras at all polling stations, while the entire electoral process will be broadcast and videotaped.
Israel’s sale of an Iron Dome air defense system to Azerbaijan is unlikely, military expert, political analyst Sergey Minasyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Pope decries resistance to needed Vatican reforms "But there has also been some malevolent resistance," Francis, who turned 80 last week, told cardinals, bishops and monsignors.
Putin calls for strengthening Russia's military nuclear potential "We must carefully monitor any changes in the balance of power and in the political-military situation in the world," he said.
Philippines' Duterte calls UN official "idiot," "joker" for murder probe call This guy (Zeid) is ever the joker or crazy," Duterte said during a televised speech, and repeatedly called him "stupid".
Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young starring in “Assassination Nation” “Assassination Nation” follows four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted, world-wide media attention.