Henrikh Mkhitaryan among world's 100 best footballers of 2016
December 22, 2016 - 18:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan who plays as a midfielder for Manchester United and captains the Armenian national team was included in The Guardian's list of 100 best footballers in the world, 2016 edition.

"José Mourinho has received plenty of criticism for his apparent coldness towards Mkhitaryan, although the Armenian midfielder recently took the blame for his slow start at Manchester United," the publication said.

“The problem wasn’t him, it was me,” Mkhitaryan said.

"Even so, it was not easy to understand his absence from a side crying out for more creativity. Quick, elusive and intelligent, Mkhitaryan was superb in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund last season, which is why he has shot up by 20 places, and he has teased United with glimpses of class in the past month. They will be aching for more in 2017."

Also, Mkhitaryan was named the best football player of Armenia for the seventh time this year.

