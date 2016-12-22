Stars perform an a cappella version of “Wonderful Christmastime” (video)
December 22, 2016 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paul McCartney has led an a cappella performance of his seasonal hit ‘Wonderful Christmastime’, NME said.
The new version was the brainchild of late night US host Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, with his house band The Roots providing the entirely-vocal backing track.
Fallon begins the cover, before lines are delivered by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and singer Tori Kelly. McCartney then appears to finish the song, which was first released in 1979.
The grid-like format of the performance has been used by The Tonight Show before, with a cappella versions of Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Can’t Stop’ and the Star Wars theme being performed as a segment on the chat show before.
McConaughey, Witherspoon, Johansson, MacFarlane and Kelly are all starring in the new animated film Sing, with their CGI characters all making an appearance during the performance of ‘Wonderful Christmastime’.
Last week, McCartney announced a reissue of his 1989 album ‘Flowers in the Dirt’.
The new, remastered version of the former Beatle’s eighth solo album will be released on March 24. The reissue includes previously unreleased demos written and performed by McCartney and Elvis Costello, who contributed to the album.
Photo: The Tonight Show
