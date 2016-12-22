Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young starring in “Assassination Nation”
December 22, 2016 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young, Hari Nef and Abra are starring in the thriller “Assassination Nation” for Foxtail Entertainment and David S. Goyer’s Phantom Four, Variety said.
“Assassination Nation” follows four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted, world-wide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker.
Sam Levinson, whose credits include “Another Happy Day” and HBO’s upcoming “Wizard of Lies,” is helming from his own screenplay.
Producers are Foxtail Entertainment co-founders and partners Matthew Malek (Martin Scorsese’s “Silence”) and Anita Gou (Marti Noxon’s Sundance selection “To the Bone”), and Phantom Four partners David Goyer (“Batman vs Superman”) and Kevin Turen (“99 Homes”).
“Odessa, Hari, Abra and Suki are great, rising talents who all come from different backgrounds and collectively make up a cast that is young, diverse and powerful – all things we want this film to reflect,” said Gou and Malek. “What attracted both of us to the project was it’s bold depiction of teenagers, not as vapid or distracted but rather engaged and determined to navigate the complexities of this new world. It tackles issues of shaming, mob mentality, vigilantism, and righteousness.”
Goyer was a writer on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and “Man of Steel.” He co-wrote “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” with Chris Terrio.
Goyer said, “Sam’s script is a brilliant and wild piece of social satire. Essentially, ‘The Crucible’ for the Snapchat generation. We are thrilled to help him realize it as a film.”
Principal photography will commence in the first quarter of 2017 in Louisiana.
Malek and Gou launched Foxtail Entertainment last month with a pledge to explore edgy material featuring inter-cultural concepts and champion projects that highlight diversity.
Waterhouse stars in the completed “Billionaire Boys Club” and “The Bad batch.” Young is recent winner of an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts award for “The Daughter.” Nef stars in Amazon’s “Transparent” and Abra is an R&B musician.
