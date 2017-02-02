Open Road nabs star-studded animated comedy “Thunder Squad”
February 2, 2017 - 15:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Open Road Films has acquired all U.S. rights to the animated comedy “Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad” from Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Ambi Media Group, Variety said.
The movie will be released in 2018. It features the voices of Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, James Franco, Anjelica Huston and Omar Sy, and is directed by Aaron Woodley.
Animation work for the film is currently being done out of Ambi’s Toronto-based AIC Studios. The movie is fully financed.
The story revolves around the sinister Doc Walrus (voiced by Cleese) hatching a secret plot to accelerate global warming and melt the arctic circle. A rag-tag group of inexperienced heroes (voiced by Renner, Franco, Baldwin, Huston, Klum and Sy) must come together to foil his evil plans and save the arctic.
Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg said, “The family film audience is hungry for quality product and we are very happy to serve up something fresh and topical with ‘Arctic Justice.'”
Open Road distributed the 2014 animated comedy “The Nut Job,” which grossed $120 million worldwide. It’s set to release the sequel in August.
The deal was negotiated on behalf of Open Road by Ortenberg, Elliott Kleinberg and Lejo Pet and by Iervolino on behalf of AMBI Media Group.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
White House says new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful" Trump, a Republican, has signaled he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO California-based Snap Inc. was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 bn.
“The Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” finds director “The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.
U.S. vows "overwhelming" response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons "North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said.