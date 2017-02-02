// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tool frontman hints at “roadblock” on new album

Tool frontman hints at “roadblock” on new album
February 2, 2017 - 16:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tool’s long-awaited new album may have hit a “roadblock” according to singer Maynard James Keenan, Gigwise reports.

While recording continues on the band’s fifth album, their first since 2006’s ’10,000 Days’, the frontman has told CBC Radio that there are issues on one of his projects, which many fans feel is a reference to Tool, whose comeback has been plagued with lawsuits and delays.

When asked on CBC’s The Strombo Show if progress on his various projects was being delayed, Maynard said: “for some things yes, I see a plan, and others I just see roadblocks.”

He also attacked Donald Trump’s presidency as “beyond… terrifying… The bigotry and racism and the negativity, just everything about it. There’s a war coming and it’s not going to be pretty.”

Last week guitarist Adam Jones announced on Instagram that the band had completed a new track for the album and were awaiting Keenan’s vocals, but the band have previously claimed that issues surrounding the recording were weighing them down. Talking in 2014 about a complex legal suit against an insurer stemming from a claim made against them over band artwork by an associate, Jones said, “every time we've gotten close to going to trial, it gets postponed and we've wasted money and time and it has just drained our creative energy.”

Related links:
Gigwise. Tool frontman hints at 'roadblock' on new album and foretells Trump war
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro booked for new Glasgow fest TRNSMT
Largest ever Marc Chagall exhibit in Canada opens in Montreal
Oscar-winning “Amour” star Emmaunelle Riva dies at 89
Muse, Bob Dylan, The Weeknd to play fan-curated Firefly Festival
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Archive for February 2, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
White House says new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful" Trump, a Republican, has signaled he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO California-based Snap Inc. was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 bn.
“The Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” finds director “The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.
U.S. vows "overwhelming" response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons "North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said.