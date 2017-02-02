Tool frontman hints at “roadblock” on new album
February 2, 2017 - 16:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tool’s long-awaited new album may have hit a “roadblock” according to singer Maynard James Keenan, Gigwise reports.
While recording continues on the band’s fifth album, their first since 2006’s ’10,000 Days’, the frontman has told CBC Radio that there are issues on one of his projects, which many fans feel is a reference to Tool, whose comeback has been plagued with lawsuits and delays.
When asked on CBC’s The Strombo Show if progress on his various projects was being delayed, Maynard said: “for some things yes, I see a plan, and others I just see roadblocks.”
He also attacked Donald Trump’s presidency as “beyond… terrifying… The bigotry and racism and the negativity, just everything about it. There’s a war coming and it’s not going to be pretty.”
Last week guitarist Adam Jones announced on Instagram that the band had completed a new track for the album and were awaiting Keenan’s vocals, but the band have previously claimed that issues surrounding the recording were weighing them down. Talking in 2014 about a complex legal suit against an insurer stemming from a claim made against them over band artwork by an associate, Jones said, “every time we've gotten close to going to trial, it gets postponed and we've wasted money and time and it has just drained our creative energy.”
