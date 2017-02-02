Pink Hotel alt-Americana band unveil “Modern Times” single

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bath-based alt-Americana band Pink Hotel have unveiled their second ever single, 'Modern Times' with accompanying black and white performance video, Gigwise reveals.

Gigwise's interest in the band stems from witnessing them live in small venues in London in 2016. Few new bands sound instantly ready for arenas, but Pink Hotel defy this norm.

The recording is an accurate example of their live sound with no embellishments. The stripped back percussion and clean but reverb-drenched lead guitar in the verse provide an elegant framework with which the arresting melancholic rock voice singer Sam Gotley shines. The first verse gives way to an emphatic first chorus but the second half of the song is where the real power is: Gotley lets go as if he's left a plane without a parachute and free-falls into the deepest, rawest feelings he can muster and it's moving to let your senses fly with it, Gigwise said.

Even though they're ready for The 02 arena, and they'd fill the atmosphere, for now you can see them at The Monarch in Camden on 8 February, Gigwise said.