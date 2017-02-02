Pink Hotel alt-Americana band unveil “Modern Times” single (video)
February 2, 2017 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bath-based alt-Americana band Pink Hotel have unveiled their second ever single, 'Modern Times' with accompanying black and white performance video, Gigwise reveals.
Gigwise's interest in the band stems from witnessing them live in small venues in London in 2016. Few new bands sound instantly ready for arenas, but Pink Hotel defy this norm.
The recording is an accurate example of their live sound with no embellishments. The stripped back percussion and clean but reverb-drenched lead guitar in the verse provide an elegant framework with which the arresting melancholic rock voice singer Sam Gotley shines. The first verse gives way to an emphatic first chorus but the second half of the song is where the real power is: Gotley lets go as if he's left a plane without a parachute and free-falls into the deepest, rawest feelings he can muster and it's moving to let your senses fly with it, Gigwise said.
Even though they're ready for The 02 arena, and they'd fill the atmosphere, for now you can see them at The Monarch in Camden on 8 February, Gigwise said.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
White House says new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful" Trump, a Republican, has signaled he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO California-based Snap Inc. was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 bn.
“The Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” finds director “The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.
U.S. vows "overwhelming" response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons "North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said.