// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Picture Tree acquires box-office hit “Welcome to Germany”

Picture Tree acquires box-office hit “Welcome to Germany”
February 2, 2017 - 17:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Picture Tree Intl. has picked up world sales rights to German box-office hit “Welcome to Germany” (“Willkommen bei den Hartmanns”), which it will present to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market next week, Variety reports.

The comedy, which was Germany’s most successful local movie last year, deals with the issue of immigration. It was directed by Simon Verhoeven, whose credits include the popular German franchise “Men in the City” (“Männerherzen”), and the English-language stalker thriller “Friend Request,” which reached the top five in the U.K. box office last year, distributed by Warner Bros.

The cast of “Welcome to Germany” includes several well-known German-language actors, such as Elyas M’Barek, star of 2013’s top box-office hit in Germany “Fack Ju Goehte,” Florian David Fitz (“The Most Beautiful Day,” “Vincent Wants to Sea”), and Austrian actress Senta Berger, who played alongside Frank Sinatra, Kirk Douglas and John Wayne in the 1960s.

The film is produced by Wiedemann & Berg, one of Germany’s most successful production companies, whose credits include Oscar-winning “The Lives of Others” (2005), and box-office hits such as “Men in the City” (2009), “Who Am I” (2014), “Friend Request” (2015) and “Joy of Fatherhood” (2013), which was released in Germany as “Vaterfreuden.”

In Berlin, PTI will also present “Tiger Girl” by Jacob Lass (“Love Steaks”) as a world premiere and co-opening film in the Panorama Special section, as well as launch sales for the Euro 12 million ($13 million) budgeted action comedy “Hot Dog,” which is in production and stars Til Schweiger and Matthias Schweighöfer, two of Germany’s hottest stars.

Upcoming international titles include “The Confession” by Academy Award nominee Zaza Urushadze (“Tangerines”) and French-English road movie “Links of Life” by Marie-Helen Roux.

Related links:
Variety. Berlinale: Picture Tree Picks Up Box-Office Hit ‘Welcome to Germany’
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro booked for new Glasgow fest TRNSMT
Largest ever Marc Chagall exhibit in Canada opens in Montreal
Oscar-winning “Amour” star Emmaunelle Riva dies at 89
Muse, Bob Dylan, The Weeknd to play fan-curated Firefly Festival
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Archive for February 2, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
White House says new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful" Trump, a Republican, has signaled he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO California-based Snap Inc. was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 bn.
“The Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” finds director “The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.
U.S. vows "overwhelming" response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons "North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said.