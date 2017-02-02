Armenia, Switzerland want better economic ties, direct flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Swiss ambassador to Armenia Lukas Gasser on Thursday, February 2 discussed ways of boosting economic ties, as well as establishing direct air connection between the two countries.

Highlighting the need for bolstering economic ties, the premier said he sees a great potential in this area.

In order to promote cooperation and business contacts, Karapetyan cited the importance of establishing direct air connection, adding that Armenia has been benefiting from the generalized system of preferences (GSP) offered by Switzerland.

Stressing that the two countries boast warm political relations, ambassador Gasser agreed that far deeper economic cooperation may be achieved, assuring that Switzerland too is eager to further develop bilateral economic ties.

He noted that efficient partnership has been established in areas like regional development, education, science, culture, while another key achievement is the Swiss government’s official statement on holding next year's Francophonie summit in Armenia.

Besides, Gasser welcomed the premier’s proposal to establish direct air connection between the two countries and expressed readiness to support the launch of this process.

The parties exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in agriculture, tourism, information technology, alternative energy and pharmaceuticals.

The PM thanked the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) for supporting projects that promote economic development in remote areas of Armenia.