Melissa McCarthy comedy “Amy's Brother” gets pilot order at FOX
February 3, 2017 - 10:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FOX has given a pilot order to a single-camera comedy "Amy's Brother", which is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone will executive produce the pilot alongside Jim Cashman ("Saturday Night Live") and Mitch Silpa ("Bridesmaids"), AceShowbiz reports.
Penned by Cashman and Silpa, "Amy's Brother" will chronicle the story of an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man and his estranged sister as well as her two children, find themselves not only back in one another's lives but also living under one roof.
The half-hour comedy marks the second TV project for McCarthy and Falcone. The husband-and-wife duo also executive produce and guest star on upcoming TV Land single-camera comedy series "Nobodies", which is already renewed for a second season. The series follows three Groundlings performers who desperately want to be as successful as their now-famous friends.
"Amy's Brother" is the sixth comedy pilot order at FOX this season. It joins paranormal sitcom "Ghosted" starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, Will Ferrell's "L.A. to Vegas", Aaron Kaplan-produced workplace comedy "Linda from HR", "Thin Ice" from "New Girl" creator Liz Meriwether and "Type A", which is written by Lesley Wake-Webster.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
White House says new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful" Trump, a Republican, has signaled he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO California-based Snap Inc. was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 bn.
“The Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” finds director “The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.
U.S. vows "overwhelming" response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons "North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said.