Melissa McCarthy comedy “Amy's Brother” gets pilot order at FOX

February 3, 2017 - 10:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - FOX has given a pilot order to a single-camera comedy "Amy's Brother", which is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone will executive produce the pilot alongside Jim Cashman ("Saturday Night Live") and Mitch Silpa ("Bridesmaids"), AceShowbiz reports.

Penned by Cashman and Silpa, "Amy's Brother" will chronicle the story of an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man and his estranged sister as well as her two children, find themselves not only back in one another's lives but also living under one roof.

The half-hour comedy marks the second TV project for McCarthy and Falcone. The husband-and-wife duo also executive produce and guest star on upcoming TV Land single-camera comedy series "Nobodies", which is already renewed for a second season. The series follows three Groundlings performers who desperately want to be as successful as their now-famous friends.

"Amy's Brother" is the sixth comedy pilot order at FOX this season. It joins paranormal sitcom "Ghosted" starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, Will Ferrell's "L.A. to Vegas", Aaron Kaplan-produced workplace comedy "Linda from HR", "Thin Ice" from "New Girl" creator Liz Meriwether and "Type A", which is written by Lesley Wake-Webster.

