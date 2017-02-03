Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO
February 3, 2017 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The parent of the fast-growing social network Snapchat filed public documents for a share offering Thursday, February 2 seeking to raise up to $3 billion in a keenly anticipated Wall Street debut, AFP says.
California-based Snap Inc., which had earlier filed confidential documents for an initial public offering, was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 billion.
In documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Snap said it took in $404 million in revenue last year but lost $515 million.
Snapchat, known for its disappearing messages, has become hugely popular with young smartphone users. But the company has recently been expanding its offerings to allow publishers to deliver content through the platform.
According to the filing, 158 million people use Snapchat daily, and over 2.5 billion Snaps are created every day.
Snapchat has partnerships with dozens of publishers and organizations, including one announced Thursday by the New York Times.
Snapchat said it expects to derive most of its revenue from advertising, where it will compete against rivals such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.
The company noted that since its inception it has been losing money and "may not achieve or maintain profitability."
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
Dermot Mulroney joins Kate Winslet in “The Mountain Between Us” The movie is based on Charles Martin’s 2010 bestselling novel about a surgeon and woman who fall in love after being stranded following a plane crash.
Zoe Saldana to topline action-thriller “Hummingbird” Described as in the vein of “Lucy,” the story follows an assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.
Peter Jackson’s sci-fi/fantasy movie “Mortal Engines” adds cast Production is slated to begin in New Zealand this spring, and the film is set to bow on Dec. 14, 2018.
“The Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” finds director “The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.