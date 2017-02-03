// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO

Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO
February 3, 2017 - 10:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The parent of the fast-growing social network Snapchat filed public documents for a share offering Thursday, February 2 seeking to raise up to $3 billion in a keenly anticipated Wall Street debut, AFP says.

California-based Snap Inc., which had earlier filed confidential documents for an initial public offering, was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 billion.

In documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Snap said it took in $404 million in revenue last year but lost $515 million.

Snapchat, known for its disappearing messages, has become hugely popular with young smartphone users. But the company has recently been expanding its offerings to allow publishers to deliver content through the platform.

According to the filing, 158 million people use Snapchat daily, and over 2.5 billion Snaps are created every day.

Snapchat has partnerships with dozens of publishers and organizations, including one announced Thursday by the New York Times.

Snapchat said it expects to derive most of its revenue from advertising, where it will compete against rivals such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.

The company noted that since its inception it has been losing money and "may not achieve or maintain profitability."

Related links:
AFP. Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO
 Top stories
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Russia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to SerbiaRussia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to Serbia
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Countries most likely to trigger World War Three - reportCountries most likely to trigger World War Three - report
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
 Articles
Tea in a tank

British Boiling Vessel

 Most popular in the section
Astronomers find merging dwarf galaxies to back collision theory
Russia grounds Proton-M rocket for 3 months "due to engine problems"
Syrian army reportedly takes water spring near Damascus
"Not the time to build walls" - Iran's Rouhani tells Trump
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Dermot Mulroney joins Kate Winslet in “The Mountain Between Us” The movie is based on Charles Martin’s 2010 bestselling novel about a surgeon and woman who fall in love after being stranded following a plane crash.
Zoe Saldana to topline action-thriller “Hummingbird” Described as in the vein of “Lucy,” the story follows an assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.
Peter Jackson’s sci-fi/fantasy movie “Mortal Engines” adds cast Production is slated to begin in New Zealand this spring, and the film is set to bow on Dec. 14, 2018.
“The Conjuring 2” spinoff “The Nun” finds director “The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe.