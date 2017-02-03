Peter Jackson’s sci-fi/fantasy movie “Mortal Engines” adds cast
February 3, 2017 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Fortitude” actor Robbie Sheehan and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’s” Ronan Raftery have been cast in Universal and MRC’s adaptation of Philip Reeve’s “Mortal Engines”, which will be written and produced by Peter Jackson, Variety reports.
Sheehan will have a lead role, while Raftery plays a supporting one. Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens will co-write the film with Christian Rivers directing. MRC and Universal are co-financing the movie, with Universal also serving as worldwide distributor.
Jackson and Walsh have been involved with the project for several years, having optioned the rights from Scholastic in 2001. Ken Kamins — Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens’ longtime manager — brought the project to MRC.
Zane Weiner (“The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies), Amanda Walker (“The Hobbit”), and Deborah Forte (“The Golden Compass”) are serving as producers, along with Walsh and Jackson. Kamins (“The Hobbit” trilogy, “District 9”) will executive produce, while Boyens co-produces.
The book is set thousands of years in the future. Earth’s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, devouring each other in a struggle over diminishing resources. On one of these massive Traction Cities, Tom Natsworthy has an unexpected encounter with a mysterious young woman from the Outlands, who will change the course of his life forever.
Production is slated to begin in New Zealand this spring, and the film is set to bow on Dec. 14, 2018.
The sci-fi/fantasy movie is the first in a planned series of films based on Reeve’s novels. The series is comprised of four books: “Mortal Engines,” “Predator’s Gold,” “Infernal Devices,” and “A Darkling Plain.”
The “Mortal Engines” novels have won several awards, including the Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize, the Los Angeles Times Book Award, the Smarties Gold Award, and Blue Peter Book of the Year.
In addition to “Fortitude,” Sheehan can be seen next in Warner Bros.’ “Geostorm.” He is represented by Gersh.
Raftery recently appeared in the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and the Netflix war drama “The Siege of Jadotville.” He can be seen next in the AMC anthology show “The Terror.”
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
White House says new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful" Trump, a Republican, has signaled he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO California-based Snap Inc. was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 bn.
U.S. vows "overwhelming" response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons "North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said.
Melissa McCarthy comedy “Amy's Brother” gets pilot order at FOX Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone also executive produce and guest star on upcoming TV Land single-camera comedy series "Nobodies".