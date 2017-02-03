// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Zoe Saldana to topline action-thriller “Hummingbird”

Zoe Saldana to topline action-thriller “Hummingbird”
February 3, 2017 - 10:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Zoe Saldana will star in the action-thriller Hummingbird as a female black-ops assassin, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

John McClain wrote the script, which was on the 2016 version of The Black List. Good Universe is handling international sales and will introduce the project to buyers this month at the Berlin Film Market.

Described as in the vein of Lucy, the story follows an assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.

The Swedish directing team of Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom are helming.

Fundamental’s Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon are producing the project with Todd Garner for Broken Road Productions. Fundamental’s Gary Glushon will executive produce with Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein. Saldana will be exec producing through her production company Cinestar Pictures.

Saldana was most recently seen in Live by Night and Star Trek Beyond, and she currently is filming Avengers: Infinity War. Her upcoming projects include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and I Kill Giants.

Related links:
Variety. Zoe Saldana to Star in Action-Thriller ‘Hummingbird’
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro booked for new Glasgow fest TRNSMT
Largest ever Marc Chagall exhibit in Canada opens in Montreal
Oscar-winning “Amour” star Emmaunelle Riva dies at 89
Muse, Bob Dylan, The Weeknd to play fan-curated Firefly Festival
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
White House says new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful" Trump, a Republican, has signaled he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Snapchat parent Snap to raise up to $3 bn in IPO California-based Snap Inc. was expected to be one of the biggest tech company IPOs in recent years with a valuation likely to top $20 bn.
U.S. vows "overwhelming" response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons "North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said.
Melissa McCarthy comedy “Amy's Brother” gets pilot order at FOX Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone also executive produce and guest star on upcoming TV Land single-camera comedy series "Nobodies".