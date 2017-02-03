New "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" photos hit the web
February 3, 2017 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" photos have been released via USA Today. Reposted on director James Gunn's Facebook account, the photos offer a new look at Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), AceShowbiz reports.
One of the photos also features Chris Pratt on filming set. Another one shows Pratt's Peter Quill standing alongside Dave Bautista's Drax.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is set two months after the first movie's timeline and will offer something entirely new, such as the exploration of a new alien world. "The first movie was successful because we took chances and gave people the unexpected," says Gunn. "This movie can only really be what it is, Guardians can only be what they are, if they're taking a risk. It means giving them a much different movie."
The movie will also feature new characters. Among the new characters is Ego, a living planet and Quill's long lost dad who is portrayed by Kurt Russell. "Ego is the most powerful character I'm ever going to play," Russell says. "I mean, he created himself! He's the real deal."
The stars have shared their thoughts about their roles in "Vol. 2". "I don't know if Quill is ever going to be a fully functioning, responsible adult," Pratt says. Of her character Gamora, Zoe Saldana says, "She's surrounded by all these dudes who are so stupid half the time. She has to be the voice of reason." Bautista says about Drax, "He looks like this big tough brute but there's a sense of innocence and heartbreak about him."
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continues the Guardians' adventure throughout the cosmos. They will also help Peter Quill learn about his true parentage. The movie is set to be released in the U.S. on May 5.
