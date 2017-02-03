T.R. Knight to join Nat Geo's “Genius: Einstein”
February 3, 2017 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - T.R. Knight is headed to National Geographic.
The Grey's Anatomy alum has joined the cabler's upcoming anthology series Genius: Einstein in a recurring role, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Knight will play real-life figure J. Edgar Hoover, the first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States, at different ages over multiple decades. Under Hoover's direction, the FBI amassed an enormous file on Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) in an attempt to prove that he was a “subversive” and a secret Communist. Hoover became intent on ruining Einstein, developing a personal vendetta against the famous scientist following incidents in which he perceived that Einstein had humiliated the U.S. government.
The 10-episode Genius will chart how an imaginative, rebellious patent clerk, who couldn’t get a teaching job or a doctorate, unlocked the mysteries of the atom and the universe. Each episode will explore Einstein’s scientific achievements, along with his volatile, passionate and complex personal relationships. The first season is based on Walter Isaacson’s critically acclaimed biography Einstein: His Life and Universe.
Knight joins a cast that also includes Emily Watson, Vincent Kartheiser and Seth Gabel. From executive producer Brian Grazer and Ron Howard (who makes his TV directing debut on the project), Genius marks Nat Geo's first-ever scripted series.
Knight follows an impressive group of actors that have portrayed Hoover, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kelsey Grammer, Bob Hoskins, Billy Crudup, Dylan Baker and most recently Stephen Root in HBO's All the Way.
Best known for his Emmy-nominated performance on Grey's Anatomy, Knight will next be seen in the ABC gay-rights miniseries When We Rise before he makes a return trip to Shondaland, joining the upcoming second season of The Catch. His other credits include The Good Wife and 11.22.63.
Genius: Einstein is set to premiere April 25 on Nat Geo.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Vietnam begins granting e-visas for Armenian travelers The Government approved the corresponding decree on January 25. Application and payment procedures will thus be done online.
Extradition of Russian citizens to third countries unacceptable: Moscow "In order to make our position clear, we work intensively with Belarus' Foreign Ministry and competent authorities," Zakharova said.
GoPro planning to release Hero 6 camera in 2017 There was speculation last year that the product could be pushed back or canceled, repeating the gap between the Hero 4's release and the Hero 5.
Facebook rolls out “Discover People” feature to help you make friends The company said the feature is just starting to roll out to users on iOS and Android, but has not reached 100% of the user base at this time.