Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez starring in dark comedy “Love Child”
February 3, 2017 - 11:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez are starring in the dark comedy “Love Child”, with Todd Solondz directing, Variety reports.
The project will begin foreign sales next week at the Berlin Film Festival through IMR International, the joint venture between MadRiver Pictures and Insiders. Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa will produce.
Solondz’ script is centered on a delusional 11-year-old boy who’s obsessed with his mother and attempts to orchestrate an accident that nearly kills his abusive father. The boy then encourages the handsome man living in the family’s guesthouse to romance his mother, but becomes enraged when the two fall in love.
Cruz is up for a Goya Award for lead actress in “The Queen of Spain.” She’s part of the ensemble cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” along with Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Judi Dench.
Ramirez recently starred with Emily Blunt in “The Girl on the Train,” and is currently seen with Matthew McConaughey in “Gold.” He’s also in Netflix’s “Bright” with Will Smith and Noomi Rapace.
Solondz directed “Weiner-Dog,” which premiered last year at Sundance and was bought by Amazon.
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
Photo: AP
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Vietnam begins granting e-visas for Armenian travelers The Government approved the corresponding decree on January 25. Application and payment procedures will thus be done online.
Extradition of Russian citizens to third countries unacceptable: Moscow "In order to make our position clear, we work intensively with Belarus' Foreign Ministry and competent authorities," Zakharova said.
GoPro planning to release Hero 6 camera in 2017 There was speculation last year that the product could be pushed back or canceled, repeating the gap between the Hero 4's release and the Hero 5.
Facebook rolls out “Discover People” feature to help you make friends The company said the feature is just starting to roll out to users on iOS and Android, but has not reached 100% of the user base at this time.