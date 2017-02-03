DeleteUber led 200,000 people to remove their accounts

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 200,000 customers have deleted their Uber accounts following the widespread #DeleteUber protest that erupted on social media over the last week, The New York Times reports.

Besides, Uber rivals have seized the moment to attack the company and bolster their own businesses. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance sent emails to the news media calling attention to Uber’s ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, and organized a protest at Uber’s New York office for Thursday, February 2. Lyft, another ride-hailing service, pledged to donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and has seen its app shoot toward the top of the download charts.

Chief executive of Uber Travis Kalanick had joined Trump’s economic advisory council in December. After the immigration order against refugees and seven Muslim-majority countries, many staff members wondered why Kalanick was still willing to advise the president.

On Thursday, the CEO gave his answer, stepping down from Trump’s economic advisory council.