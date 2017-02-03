Armenia civil aviation negotiating with a number of air carriers
February 3, 2017 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) is actively negotiating with a number of air companies to have them fly from both Shirak and Zvartnots airports in Armenia, GDCA spokeswoman Satenik Hovhannisyan told PanARMENIAN.Net
"We are yet unable to disclose the names of companies we are conducting negotiations with," Hovhannisyan said.
According to her, the GDCA, the government and the airport concessionaire are equally consistent in boosting attractiveness of Shirak airport in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri.
Also, she reminded that Shirak airport cut the prices for air navigation services by 50% to attract more airlines and bolster the development of the facility.
The Department said in early December that the decision follows a number of other measures implemented as part of a development program, which seeks to promote various carriers' interest towards Shirak airport through a comprehensive discount system.
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has repeatedly called for attracting more air companies and budget carriers to the airports in Gyumri and Yerevan.
Scientists create "time crystals", a new kind of matter Right now, it's unclear what the practical use of this discovery will be, but it's possible that these crystals could serve a function in quantum computers.