Cameron Crowe announces grunge-laden extended “Singles” OST
February 3, 2017 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Just in time for the 25th anniversary of his ode to Gen-Xers, “Singles”, director Cameron Crowe has announced a deluxe edition of the film’s grunge-laden soundtrack, according to Variety.
Like many of the soundtracks for Crowe’s films, the original perfectly captured the early ’90s Seattle sound with songs from Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Smashing Pumpkins, and the Replacements’ Paul Westerberg.
The two CD set will include a number of additional songs from the film as well as unreleased demos and live versions. The unreleased material includes acoustic versions of Westerberg’s “Dyslexic Heart” and “Waiting for Somebody,” a live film version of “Would” by Alice in Chains, and several songs by Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell.
The soundtrack will be released May 29 with both a two CD set and a two LP set that includes a bonus CD with extra tracks.
The Warner Bros. film opened Sept. 18, 1992 and starred Matt Dillon, Campbell Scott, Bridget Fonda, Kyra Sedgwick, and Bill Pullman. Dillon played a member of fictional band Citizen Dick, which included several members of Pearl Jam.
“Singles” was eyed as a possible TV series adaptation, but never made it into production. Instead, “Friends” went into production the next year with a similar setting, leading to speculation that the movie served as inspiration for the hit series.
