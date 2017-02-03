// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Foo Fighters guitarist goes country for track from new solo album (video)

 February 3, 2017 - 15:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has revealed details of his new solo album release, as well as sharing a country-tinged track from it, NME reports.

The band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins recently released his own debut solo effort and there have been reports that Dave Grohl is working on a solo album too.

Shiflett, previously a member of No Use for a Name, recorded third solo LP ‘West Coast Town’ in Nashville. It will be released on April 14.

Of the album’s title-track, streaming below, he told Rolling Stone: “I wrote ‘West Coast Town’ about growing up in Santa Barbara in the 70s and 80s and what that felt like to me. The demo version had a completely different groove, but [Dave] Cobb [producer] flipped it on its head and took it further out west, more Californian. I’m glad he did.”

Shiflett will tour the following live dates in support of the album:

Portland, Hawthorne Lounge (March 21) Seattle, Sunset Tavern (22) Spokane, The Big Dipper (24) Missoula, Missoula Winery (26) Bozeman, The Eagles Ballroom (27) Ketchum, Whiskey Jacques (28) Pioneertown, Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace (30) Flagstaff, Museum Club (31) Los Angeles, Resident (April 2) San Diego, Casbah (3) New York, Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 (6) Nashville, The High Watt (9)

It was reported recently that Foo Fighters are planning to spend the majority of 2017 recording their new album.

Taylor Hawkins has told NME that the band hope to “hunker down” and start work on the record soon.

