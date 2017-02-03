Plex unveils new voice control via Amazon Alexa skill
February 3, 2017 - 15:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It seems like Amazon has been adding new Alexa skills nearly every day lately. The latest trick is voice control for the popular home media streaming server Plex. Just use your voice to ask Plex to bring up any movies or music you have stored on your home (or cloud) media server, Engadget said.
Once enabled, all you need to do is ask Alexa for your favorite movies, TV shows and music, provided you have them all on a Plex-connected media server. The skill works on the Amazon Tap, Echo Dot, Echo, Fire TV and on newer model Fire tablets.
Now you can request The Big Lebowski by name or just ask to hear some Bob Marley songs; the Alexa skill will work the Plex install to find the right stuff.
While asking for a song or movie by name via Alexa is pretty great, the killer feature here is the ability to get suggestions. Just ask Plex to suggest some relevant music or videos. And yes, you can just tell Alexa to tell Plex to "get this party started" for some hip music or even "What's new?" to find out what movies have been recently added to your Plex system, Engadget said.
Plex itself is easy to use, and is available on many common media streamers, like Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and NVIDIA Shield. Using your voice seems like a useful addition, allowing fans of the app to perhaps spend less time with their remotes, Engadget said.
Top stories
B&H has released pricing on most of LG’s 2017 TV lineup, and the 2.57-millimeter-thick, 65-inch W series TV will cost $7,996.
Apple alleges that once it began cooperating with Korea's investigation of Qualcomm, the company withheld $1 billion in retaliation.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Clive Owen to star on Broadway in “M. Butterfly” drama revival Owen will play a French diplomat in 1960s Beijing, infatuated with a beautiful opera performer who spies on him for the Chinese government.
"Third-hand" smoke may harm infants, scientists say U.S. and China researchers tested the biological response of mice to THS in lab conditions designed to mimic exposure in a smokers' home.
Scientists create "time crystals", a new kind of matter Right now, it's unclear what the practical use of this discovery will be, but it's possible that these crystals could serve a function in quantum computers.
Water detected in the atmosphere of Jupiter exoplanet Detected over 20 years ago, 51 Pegasi b was the first known “hot Jupiter” – a Jupiter-like world orbiting close to its star.