“Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars” documentary in the works
February 3, 2017 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - God is – finally – getting the feature documentary treatment.
Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, described as an unflinching and deeply personal journey into the life of one of music's all-time legends, is in the works, with Lili Fini Zanuck, director of 1991's Rush and the Oscar-winning producer of Driving Miss Daisy, directing, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
John Battsek (Searching for Sugar Man, One Day in September, The Imposter) produces for Passion Pictures, while BAFTA-winning editor Chris King (Amy, Senna) is in the cutting room.
Altitude Film Sales has boarded the project for international sales and will be showing the first footage to buyers in Berlin. Altitude's distribution arm is also taking U.K. rights to the film.
The only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and an 18-time Grammy Award winner, Clapton is widely regarded as one of the greatest performers of all time, underlined when "Clapton is God" was graffitied across London. But behind the scenes lay restlessness and tragedy, with his quitting of successful bands to pursue his craft, a struggle with drugs and alcohol and the tragic death of his son in an accident.
"Clapton’s music is the foundation of our film – his commitment to the Blues, its traditions and originators is absolute from his earliest day," says Zanuck. "He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone, and physical appearance through various incarnations from sidemen to leader to musical journeyman."
Added Battsek: "We have unique access to Clapton’s extensive personal archive of classic performance clips, on and off stage footage, iconic photos, concert posters, handwritten letters, drawings, and personal diary entries – elements with the power to transport audiences to each era, from obsessive student, to peer, to transcendent figure in musical history and one of the greatest guitarists of all time."
