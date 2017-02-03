VivaCell-MTS, Locator unveil tourist-oriented app QARTEZ
February 3, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and Locator CJSC have launched QARTEZ, an application designed for travelers who visit Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.
“When first-time visitors arrive in a city, they definitely look for a reliable, easy-to-understand and comprehensive travel guide in order to get information about city attractions, sights, service infrastructure and itineraries,” VivaCell-MTS said.
“From now on, visitors and city inhabitants will be able to make most of their time in Yerevan with a new application called QARTEZ , providing full access to the detailed map of the capital.”
QARTEZ will help get oriented around the city, check out one’s actual location and get contacts of organizations working in different areas of service: government agencies, banks, medical and educational institutions, stores, food points, WCs, entertainment centers, pharmacies, small booths, and other locations in Yerevan.
“QARTEZ is a useful tool designed for the visitors of Yerevan to help them explore the history of one of the world’s most ancient cities, to feel its pulse, and to discover the lifestyle of the residents. The application adds to the convenience and attractiveness of the city, and is a serious step toward making Yerevan one of the best and most in-demand tourist destinations. 3G and 4G networks of VivaCell-MTS - the largest in Armenia - will help fully utilize the capacity of the application,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian commented.
The application is also an advertising platform for all the companies wishing to make promotions of their products, adding information or simply posting videos/banners about their companies on personal pages. QARTEZ enables users to make calls, write email messages, leave a comment, watch videos, learn about sales and discounts among other things.
The mobile application is available for smartphones running Android and iOS operating systems. The app is free. Charges for data usage apply.
In the near future, maps of Dilijan and Tsaghkadzor will be included in QARTEZ.
