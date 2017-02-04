Jason Momoa’s "Aquaman" adds cast
February 4, 2017 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Aquaman" has found Arthur Curry's father in Temuera Morrison. The actor who played Jango Fett in "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" is in final negotiations to play the titular hero's human dad in the upcoming comic book adaptation, AceShowbiz said.
Jason Momoa is cast as the King of Seven Seas, Amber Heard is tapped as his love interest Mera, Nicole Kidman is expected to play his mother Atlanna, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins the cast the villainous Black Manta.
Directed by James Wan, the movie is scheduled to kick off filming this April in Australia for an October 5, 2018 release in the United States. Willem Dafoe is added as Vulko and Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master. The movie will continue the DC Extended Universe following the November 17 release of "Justice League".
Temuera Morrison is no stranger to DC film. He once played Abin Sur in Ryan Reynolds-starring "Green Lantern". The actor most recently voiced Chief Tui in Disney's "Moana".
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. job growth accelerates in January However, average pay barely rose, and the number of people working part-time but looking for full-time work rose.
Iranian baby allowed to travel to U.S. for life-saving surgery Iranian doctors told the child's parents weeks ago that she needed at least one urgent surgery to correct serious heart defects.
“Stranger Things” kids channel Ghostbusters in 1st look at season 2 The photo highlights the young characters, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).
Turkey says kills 51 Islamic State militants in Syria Turkish forces have surrounded the town of al-Bab for weeks as part of an operation that has been going on for more than five months.