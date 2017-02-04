Jason Momoa’s "Aquaman" adds cast

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Aquaman" has found Arthur Curry's father in Temuera Morrison. The actor who played Jango Fett in "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" is in final negotiations to play the titular hero's human dad in the upcoming comic book adaptation, AceShowbiz said.

Jason Momoa is cast as the King of Seven Seas, Amber Heard is tapped as his love interest Mera, Nicole Kidman is expected to play his mother Atlanna, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins the cast the villainous Black Manta.

Directed by James Wan, the movie is scheduled to kick off filming this April in Australia for an October 5, 2018 release in the United States. Willem Dafoe is added as Vulko and Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master. The movie will continue the DC Extended Universe following the November 17 release of "Justice League".

Temuera Morrison is no stranger to DC film. He once played Abin Sur in Ryan Reynolds-starring "Green Lantern". The actor most recently voiced Chief Tui in Disney's "Moana".