Mumford & Sons announce one-off charity show in London

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mumford & Sons have announced a one-off charity show in London next month, NME reveals.

The intimate concert will be held at St Stephen’s Church, in Shepherd’s Bush on March 3 and will also feature Fat White Family, Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter, Bear’s Den, Palace, Lucy Rose, Charlie Cunningham, Isaac Gracie, and a spoken word piece from Jamie Lee from Money.

The show will culminate in a stripped back set from Mumfords. The gig will raise funds for London food waste charity, The Felix Project, which collects surplus food from supermarkets, wholesalers, and other suppliers before delivering it free of charge to over 50 charities in London.

150 pairs of tickets will be balloted for the event, with fans asked for a minimum donation of £5 to be in with a chance of winning tickets.

Successful ballot winners will be notified by February 24 and receive an e-ticket with the applicant’s name printed on. Entry does not automatically entitle applicants to tickets but a chance to win them. Applicants can enter the ballot multiple times.

Mumford & Sons recently released concert film Live From South Africa: Dust And Thunder. The film documented the band’s gig in Pretoria, South Africa in front of 50,000 fans.

Speaking about the project at the time, the band said a statement: “This was one of the most exciting shows we played on the Wilder Mind tour. We had just spent the preceding couple of days in a studio in Johannesburg with Baaba Maal, The Very Best and Beatenberg so we couldn’t help but get everyone out on stage to play a few of the songs we’d just written.

“It was also our first time playing in South Africa and we never could have anticipated such a welcome. This show marks a really exciting time in the journey we have taken as band. A journey fuelled by a desire to explore the world and the connection between the communities of musicians who continue to make it feel like a smaller and smaller place.”