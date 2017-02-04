Dave Grohl and Josh Homme are in the studio together

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dave Grohl has been in the studio with longtime collaborator and pal Josh Homme. Could he be making an appearance on the upcoming Queens of The Stone Age record?

In a now-deleted Instagram image by Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, Grohl, Homme and himself appear to be together in a studio setting. What could this mean?

According to Gigwise, The Foo Fighters frontman previously worked on Queens of The Stone Age's Songs For The Deaf record in 2002, which spawned the huge rock hits 'No One Knows' and 'Go With The Flow'. Grohl toured with the band in support of the album. Homme and Grohl also worked together on the Them Crooked Vultures project, along with Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones.

Queens Of The Stone Age are currently working on new material, and have previously promised a 2017 release.

Speaking of the new material in July last year, QOTSA's Troy Van Leewen said: “We’re excited to get back together to follow-up …Like Clockwork, which was a really, really big record for us, personally. It was a big record for us ’cause it was the hardest record to make. And we’re trying to not do that again. We just want to keep things simpler and try that, I guess.”

Gone Is Gone member Troy Sanders - who worked with Van Leewen on the side project - later confirmed QOTSA were recording and have a record coming out this year.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to headline Portugal's NOS Alive festival this year. The band are also rumoured to descend on Worthy Farm for a Glastonbury headline slot.

Foo Fighters were forced to cancel their Glastonbury headline performance last year after Grohl broke his leg on stage. Their return to Europe this summer can only add to those rumours of a Worthy Farm appearance.

Check out Queens Of The Stone Age and Dave Grohl perform 'No One Knows' at Glastonbury 2002 below: