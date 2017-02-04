“Stranger Things” kids channel Ghostbusters in 1st look at season 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - Will the "Stranger Things" kids go ghost hunting in the upcoming season 2? A promo for the next installment of the Netflix hit series will air as Super Bowl spot this Sunday, February 5 but before that we've got a sneak peek at the video in the form of a picture which is released via EW, AceShowbiz said.

Offering the first official look at the new season, the photo highlights the young characters, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), who are dressing as Ghostbusters. They are standing in front of Hawkins Middle School among other kids. While Mike and Lucas are talking to each other, something in the distance appears to catch Dustin's attention.

The season 2 promo will debut during the Super Bowl LI broadcast on February 5 starting at 6:30 P.M. ET on FOX. The new season of the sci-fi series is expected to arrive this year on Netflix.

Executive producer Shawn Levy recently revealed season 2's theme. "What is different, how are they changed from the experience of last season... maybe 'normal' is never possible again," he told Collider. Normalcy will still be the theme of the second season, but it's taken to another level.

He added, "Will Byers was in that Upside Down for a while. So season 2 is about this determined desire to return to normalcy in Hawkins, in the Byers family, in that group of friends, and it's the struggle to reclaim normalcy and maybe the impossibility of it."