CW gives a pilot order for Greg Berlanti's “Black Lightning”
February 4, 2017 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The CW has given a pilot order for Greg Berlanti's new superhero project "Black Lightning". The project is based on one of DC Comics' first major African-American superheroes which was created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden back in 1977, AceShowbiz said.
The official synopsis for the potential series reads, "Jefferson Pierce made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he'll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend - Black Lightning."
Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce the potential series alongside "Being Mary Jane" creator Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil. The Akils will also pen the pilot. The project is produced by Berlanti Production and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
If greenlit to a series, "Black Lightning" will be Berlanti's sixth comic-based project on the network following the other DC-based superhero series "Arrow", "The Flash", "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl", as well as teen drama "Riverdale", which is based on Archie Comics.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. job growth accelerates in January However, average pay barely rose, and the number of people working part-time but looking for full-time work rose.
Iranian baby allowed to travel to U.S. for life-saving surgery Iranian doctors told the child's parents weeks ago that she needed at least one urgent surgery to correct serious heart defects.
Turkey says kills 51 Islamic State militants in Syria Turkish forces have surrounded the town of al-Bab for weeks as part of an operation that has been going on for more than five months.
Dave Grohl and Josh Homme are in the studio together (video) The Foo Fighters frontman previously worked on Queens of The Stone Age's “Songs For The Deaf” record in 2002.