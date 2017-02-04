// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

CW gives a pilot order for Greg Berlanti's “Black Lightning”

February 4, 2017 - 13:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The CW has given a pilot order for Greg Berlanti's new superhero project "Black Lightning". The project is based on one of DC Comics' first major African-American superheroes which was created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden back in 1977, AceShowbiz said.

The official synopsis for the potential series reads, "Jefferson Pierce made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he'll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend - Black Lightning."

Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce the potential series alongside "Being Mary Jane" creator Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil. The Akils will also pen the pilot. The project is produced by Berlanti Production and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

If greenlit to a series, "Black Lightning" will be Berlanti's sixth comic-based project on the network following the other DC-based superhero series "Arrow", "The Flash", "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl", as well as teen drama "Riverdale", which is based on Archie Comics.

