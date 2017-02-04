“Chronicle” star Alex Russell to topline sci-fi thriller “Attach”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chronicle actor Alex Russell will star in the sci-fi thriller Attach, which will be helmed by Chris Gorak from his own original script, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The story follows star athlete Daniel Townsend (Russell), who undergoes an experimental surgery that permanently attaches a cutting-edge bionic arm and leg to his body after he loses his own in a car accident. But when he realizes the advanced intelligent prosthetics may have a destructive mind of their own, Daniel’s rehabilitation quickly transforms into a desperate fight to save himself and everyone around him.

Adam Schroeder (Chronicle, Sleepy Hollow, The Truman Show) will produce under his Adam Schroeder Entertainment banner alongside Rob Paris (The Blackcoat's Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House) of Paris Film, Inc.

Highland Film Group will handle international sales and will introduce the film to buyers next month in Berlin. UTA Independent is handling domestic rights.

"We're going to explore the most current and innovative science and technology in this film," says Schroeder. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of Chris Gorak's provocative vision and distinctive worldview. Having the brilliant Alex Russell on board to star takes Attach to the next level, and I can’t wait for Highland Film Group to share this exciting project with buyers at the EFM next week."

Gorak made his directorial debut with the 2006 film Right at Your Door, which premiered at Sundance and was released by Lionsgate. In 2010, he helmed The Darkest Hour, starring Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella and Joel Kinnaman. Gorak is represented by UTA.

Russell made his screen debut in 2010 in the Australian film Wasted on the Young, and he subsequently starred in the Carrie remake for MGM and Screen Gems, as well as the sci-fi thriller Chronicle. He next will be seen in Joseph Kosinski’s drama Granite Mountain, starring Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller; Greg McLean’s thriller Jungle, co-starring Daniel Radcliffe; and Del Kathryn Barton’s Red, an experimental short film co-starring Cate Blanchett.