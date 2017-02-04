“How to Be Single” director to helm “States of Emergency” drama
February 4, 2017 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Christian Ditter, who most recently helmed the romantic dramedy “How to Be Single”, has been tapped by New Line Cinema to direct the futuristic drama “States of Emergency”, Variety reports.
The German director is also in early talks to direct “One Plus One” for the studio.
Ditter penned an original treatment for “States of Emergency,” and has the option to produce and direct, which he’s likely to do.
The dealmaking for “One Plus One” is still in nascent stages, but if it closes, Ditter would direct the pic — an adaptation of the novel by Jojo Moyes. The story follows a single mother juggling two kids and a job, and struggling to make ends meet. She hits the road with her family to head to a competition that, if they were to win, could secure a better life for them all.
Before breaking out domestically with “How to Be Single” (starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, and Leslie Mann), Ditter was best known for his German hits like “The Crocodiles,” which is based on the children’s books.
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
