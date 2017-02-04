// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Original “Mad Max” trilogy OST announced
February 4, 2017 - 19:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new 3xLP collection of the soundtracks from the original Mad Max trilogy has been announced, NME reports.

The films, which starred Mel Gibson in the title role, spanned six years: 1979’s Mad Max, 1981’s Mad Max 2, and 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the franchise was revived in 2015 for Mad Max: Fury Road, with Taboo actor Tom Hardy taking over the lead role.

The scores for the three original films, which were written by Brian May (Mad Max and Mad Max 2) and Maurice Jarre (Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome), are now being released in a new 3xLP collection. Set to be released on Varèse Sarabande Records, each film score will come on its own LP. The Beyond Thunderdome vinyl features Tina Turner’s ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)’.

Last month, Tom Hardy gave an update on when fans can expect the sequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Hardy is signed up to star in two more Mad Max movies, with the new installment in the franchise set to have the title Mad Max: The Wasteland – though Hardy did suggest that the name may change.

“It’s a question of when. I’m not sure if it’s called The Wasteland or not because you never know. These titles change all the time. But, there’s definitely another Mad Max project pending.”

Photo: EW
Related links:
NME. Original ‘Mad Max’ trilogy soundtrack announced
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

