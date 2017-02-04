Original “Mad Max” trilogy OST announced
February 4, 2017 - 19:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new 3xLP collection of the soundtracks from the original Mad Max trilogy has been announced, NME reports.
The films, which starred Mel Gibson in the title role, spanned six years: 1979’s Mad Max, 1981’s Mad Max 2, and 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the franchise was revived in 2015 for Mad Max: Fury Road, with Taboo actor Tom Hardy taking over the lead role.
The scores for the three original films, which were written by Brian May (Mad Max and Mad Max 2) and Maurice Jarre (Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome), are now being released in a new 3xLP collection. Set to be released on Varèse Sarabande Records, each film score will come on its own LP. The Beyond Thunderdome vinyl features Tina Turner’s ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)’.
Last month, Tom Hardy gave an update on when fans can expect the sequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.
Hardy is signed up to star in two more Mad Max movies, with the new installment in the franchise set to have the title Mad Max: The Wasteland – though Hardy did suggest that the name may change.
“It’s a question of when. I’m not sure if it’s called The Wasteland or not because you never know. These titles change all the time. But, there’s definitely another Mad Max project pending.”
Photo: EW
Related links:
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran says will use its missiles if threatened, defies new sanctions Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since a recent Iranian ballistic missile test.
Thousands protest in London against Trump refugee ban Trump signed an order just over a week ago putting a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the U.S.
Airlines allowed to board nationals barred under U.S. Muslim ban The decision was taken after Seattle District Judge James Robart announced a temporary suspension of Trump's week-old executive order.
Australia foreign minister says U.S. refugee swap proceeding Bishop said both countries were still working through the details of the agreement, which sparked a diplomatic spat between the two allies.