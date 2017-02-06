Future Islands debut new song live

PanARMENIAN.Net - Future Islands made their live return in Chicago on Friday night (February 3), performing material from new album ‘The Far Field’, NME said.

After releasing new track ‘Ran’, the Baltimore band performed seven songs from their upcoming fifth full-length at House of Vans Chicago – ‘Aladdin’, ‘Ran’, ‘Cave’, ‘Candles’, ‘Day Glow Fire’, ‘North Star’ and ‘Time on Her Side’. Check out fan-shot footage of the band performing opening track ‘Aladdin’, a brand new song.

Out April 7, Future Islands’ new album will also feature a guest appearance from Blondie’s Debbie Harry on the track ‘Shadows’. It will be available in numerous formats, including 180-gram white and standard black vinyl, CD and cassette, a unique “miniature LP”, and of course digitally.

‘The Far Field’ will be supported by previously-announced live dates in the UK in April and May, before heading to Dublin in Ireland in July as part of their European tour.

Future Islands have also been announced as Green Man 2017 headliners alongside PJ Harvey and Ryan Adams. This year’s event takes place at Brecon Beacons from August 17-20.