Future Islands debut new song live
February 6, 2017 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Future Islands made their live return in Chicago on Friday night (February 3), performing material from new album ‘The Far Field’, NME said.
After releasing new track ‘Ran’, the Baltimore band performed seven songs from their upcoming fifth full-length at House of Vans Chicago – ‘Aladdin’, ‘Ran’, ‘Cave’, ‘Candles’, ‘Day Glow Fire’, ‘North Star’ and ‘Time on Her Side’. Check out fan-shot footage of the band performing opening track ‘Aladdin’, a brand new song.
Out April 7, Future Islands’ new album will also feature a guest appearance from Blondie’s Debbie Harry on the track ‘Shadows’. It will be available in numerous formats, including 180-gram white and standard black vinyl, CD and cassette, a unique “miniature LP”, and of course digitally.
‘The Far Field’ will be supported by previously-announced live dates in the UK in April and May, before heading to Dublin in Ireland in July as part of their European tour.
Future Islands have also been announced as Green Man 2017 headliners alongside PJ Harvey and Ryan Adams. This year’s event takes place at Brecon Beacons from August 17-20.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Disney’s “Zootopia” tops Annie Awards with six wins In addition to Auli’i Cravalho’s win, Disney’s “Moana” took home an Annie for animated effects in a feature.
“Ghost in the Shell” Super Bowl spot features Scarlett Johansson (video) Johansson stars in the fifth film in the franchise, the first intended for American audiences, originally made in English and with live action.
China's first homegrown passenger plane targets 2017 debut The C919 narrow-body jet is expected to "realise its blue-sky flight dream" in the first six months of 2017.
Supercar concept runs on electrolyte fluids Reportedly, the Quant 48Volt's 760HP engine can take it to 62MPH in 2.4 seconds, hit a top speed of 186MPH and a range of over 621 miles.