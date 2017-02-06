Dane DeHaan's “A Cure for Wellness” unveils nightmarish trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - The terrifying A Cure for Wellness trailer is probably going to put you off health spas for while. The cryptic look at Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski's upcoming horror movie debuted during Super Bowl 51 – and soured most viewers' seven-layer dip in the process, Digital Spy said.

Mr Lockhart (Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Dane DeHaan) has the unenviable task of travelling to a remote Swiss health spa to get his frazzled CEO on his feet and back to work.

Everything goes haywire right from the off as the clinic's sinister director (Jason Isaacs) diagnoses Lockhart with the same ailment that his boss is suffering from and checks him in for treatment.

Soon Lockhart and fellow patient Hannah (Mia Goth) discover a disturbing secret at the heart of the clinic – but can they possibly survive?

A Cure for Wellness is the brainchild of Justin Haythe, whose script for Revolutionary Road, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, earned him a BAFTA nomination.

Haythe previously worked with director Gore Verbinski on The Lone Ranger.

Their ensemble cast includes Being Human's Adrian Schiller, TV and film legend Celia Imrie and A Passage to India actor Ashok Mandanna.

A Cure for Wellness creeps into US cinemas on February 17, arriving in the UK a week later on February 24.