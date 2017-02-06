“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star-studded new trailer lands online

PanARMENIAN.Net - The latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has dropped during Super Bowl 51 – and as you'd expect, it's equal parts blistering action and wry wisecracks, Digital Spy said.

Set to the sounds of Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain', Marvel's Big Game Spot gives us a good look at the original Guardians line-up of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) – as well as Mantis (series newcomer Pom Klementieff) and Yondu (Michael Rooker).

Yondu's now an official part of the team, and seems to be developing a (cautious) rapport with Baby Groot in the new trailer.

"He says, 'welcome to the frickin' Guardians of the Galaxy'," quips Rocket. Although, of course, young Groot wouldn't use such strong language in polite company...

Karen Gillan's Nebula also returns for the new teaser, and she looks like she means business. Expect to see a more human side to her in the sequel – according to Gillan herself.

"I think family would really be the main theme of the thing. And my character Nebula is dealing with a whole lot of stuff there – we see a whole new side to her," she explained.

"A much more human side actually, where we understand how truly awful and difficult her daddy issues are."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – also starring Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and Kurt Russell as Ego – will be released in the UK on April 28, 2017, and opens in the US on May 5, 2017.