Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan's fire
February 6, 2017 - 15:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Gor Gareginyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations on Monday, February 6, at around 11am, in the northeastern section of the contact line.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway, the Karabakh Defense Army said.
More than 20 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on February 5 and the night through February 6. Azeri troops, in particular, employed various caliber firearms to fire around 220 shots.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the entire line of contact.
