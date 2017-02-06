Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan's fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Gor Gareginyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations on Monday, February 6, at around 11am, in the northeastern section of the contact line.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway, the Karabakh Defense Army said.

More than 20 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on February 5 and the night through February 6. Azeri troops, in particular, employed various caliber firearms to fire around 220 shots.