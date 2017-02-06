“Ghost in the Shell” Super Bowl spot features Scarlett Johansson (video)
February 6, 2017 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New footage from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Japanese cyberpunk manga “Ghost in the Shell” was released in a trailer during the Sunday Super Bowl on Fox, Variety reports.
The short, 30-second spot showed star Scarlett Johansson in action, packing a punch, jumping through glass, and wielding a gun in a chaotic scene.
Scarlett Johansson stars in the fifth film in the franchise, the first intended for American audiences, originally made in English and with live action. Johansson’s Major, a synthetic “full-body prosthesis” augmented-cybernetic human, leads Public Security Section 9, a task force of special intelligence operatives (including Chin Han and Pilou Asbæk), against cyber criminals and hackers. A new enemy, the Puppet Master, threatens to destroy Hanka Robotics’ progress in artificial intelligence technology that enabled the Major’s existence.
Some Asian American groups have criticized the casting of Johansson, as her character is Japanese in the manga comic books.
The film also stars Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Lasarus Ratuere, and Japanese comedian/actor Takeshi Kitano. The franchise contains video games, multiple TV series, and four films that have raked in over $12 million combined. The most recent film, “Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie,” came out in 2015 to a limited release in the States.
“Ghost in the Shell” will hit theaters on March 31, 2017.
