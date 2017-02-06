The Libertines, All Saints, Metronomy and more to play Tramlines Fest 2017
February 6, 2017 - 17:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Libertines, Metronomy and All Saints head up the massive line-up just announced for Tramlines Festival 2017, NME reports.
Also on the bill at the acclaimed Sheffield city centre festival are Toots and the Maytals, The Coral, The Pharcyde, Twin Atlantic, Loyle Carner, Hot 8 Brass Band, Don Letts, Omar Souleyman, M.O, Cate Le Bon, Nadia Rose, Akala, We Are Scientists and more. “After each festival, we turn to our audience to find out what they’d like to see at the next event,” said Tramlines director Sarah Nulty. “The overwhelming feedback was that people wanted to see bigger acts on the Tramlines stages. By streamlining Tramlines to three outdoor stages, it’s meant we could deliver something really special. Sheffield is often hailed as an ‘Outdoor City’, and has a ton of public parks, and a third of it sits within the glorious Peak District National Park. It is the UK’s leading destination for people seeking outdoor adventure, and we are excited to present an exclusively outdoor event for 2017.”
Tramlines takes place in Sheffield City Centre from 21-23 July, 2017.
As well as planning to ‘open their own hotel‘, The Libertines are said to be working on new material, with the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ expected later this year.
Speaking of progress on The Libertines’ next album, Barât has told NME: “We’re looking to bed in together. We want to get our own place, which is a bit of a long and convoluted project. There’s a lot of planning and maybes which I can’t say too much about, but we’re looking at getting our own factory. If we don’t have something by next year, then my name’s not Donald Clinton.”
