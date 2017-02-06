Savages side project Kite roll out new track “Transition”

PanARMENIAN.Net - If you've ever seen Savages live there's no doubt that the heavy fuzz-laden bass playing by Ayse Hassan will have caught your attention. Further revealing her talent is this new side project that she's formed with singer/bassist Kendra Frost, Gigwise said.

This cut 'Transition' is a strong number to be unveiling just ahead of their debut album, Latent Whispers that's out in May.

Hassan's bass takes on the lower end staying in a territory that we've come to love her for nailing in Savages, while Frost plays a higher octave on the bass and sings in a dreamy electro pop vocals. An electronic backing track filled with an intense darkly psychedelic atmosphere gradually builds in tempo and layers blossom to show off their skill in contemporary music arrangement as much as it does in pop/dance.

Talking about the video, the directors Simone Pellegrini & Giorgio Testi said: "The style of the video was directly influenced by the track title, Transition’. Considering the strong visual element of Kite Base shows- frontal projections reacting in sync to the music (beautifully executed by Dan Conway)- we thought to position 4 static cameras front of house to capture the action on stage, all from the same point of view but with different shot sizes.

The track is the latest to be taken from the duo’s impending debut album Latent Whispers, which is to be released in May 2017. Tracklisting for the album is as follows: