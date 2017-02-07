PanARMENIAN.Net - Showtime has released a nostalgic teaser for "Twin Peaks" revival. The video features a throwback compilation of the show's original run which is pretty much dedicated to a damn good coffee, AceShowbiz said.

FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is seen talking to Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) as he holds a cup of coffee in the beginning of the video. The video also offers numerous clips of Cooper's delighted facial expressions upon his first sip of coffee.

The video also features Sherilyn Fenn's character Audrey Horne saying to one of her friends, "Agent Cooper loves coffee," right before a scene, which shows Cooper saying, "You know. This is.. excuse me.. A damn fine a cup of coffee!" Even when he ponders the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), Cooper says, "We're gonna need some more coffee."

The promo then offers a glimpse of director David Lynch himself, who portrayed Gordon Cole in the original series. He's seen yelling to a Double R Diner waitress Shelly Johnson (Madchen Amick). "I was wondering if I might trouble you for a cup of strong, black coffee," says Cole.

"Twin Peaks" premieres on Sunday, May 21 at 9 P.M. ET with a two-hour episode on Showtime.