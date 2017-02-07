FOX unveils new promo for “Prison Break”

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new promo for "Prison Break" has been released. The video shows Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) coming to prison to save Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) after he heard news from Theodore T-Bag Bagwell (Robert Knepper) that Michael is still alive, AceShowbiz said.

"Michael, We're here to get you out," says Lincoln to Michael in the prison. The two then escape the prison while jailers are seen shooting them non-stop.

The footage features Mike Scofield (Christian Michael Cooper) asking his mother Dr. Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies), "What was my father like?" Sara replies, "Your father was like a storm - appearing suddenly and then dissapear just as quickly."

At the end of the video, Mike asks, "But storms - they can come back, can't they?" Sara answers, "The question is if they come back, is it the same storm?"

"Prison Break" originally centered on Michael Scofield, a young man determined to save his convicted brother, Lincoln Burrows, from death row by hatching an elaborate plan to escape from prison. In the all-new event series which was filmed in Morocco, clues surface that a previously thought-to-be-dead Michael may be alive. Lincoln and Sara reunite to engineer the series' biggest escape ever, as three of Fox River State Penitentiary's most notorious escapees are pulled back into the action.

The new season of "Prison Break" is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 4 at 9 P.M. on FOX.